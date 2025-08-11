185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jacob Jackson, a 185th Air Refueling Wing firefighter, performs sutures on the limb of a postmortem human model at an advanced trauma training course by the Global Training Institute at the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2025. Cadavers were used to simulate realistic injuries and medical procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)