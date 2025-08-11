185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii

B-roll video shows medical and firefighter Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing training in advanced medical techniques in Hilo, Hawaii.
They joined national guard members from 11 states for the Armed Forces Advanced Trauma Training course
The 185th's Medical Group applied for the more unique training opportunity led by a civilian company.
Provided by the Global Training Institute, the instructors taught skills to further develop and maintain currency in real-world conditions and situations.
Retired Lt. Col Chris Powe, founder of GTI, commented on the necessity of this training for guard members.
Students underwent 120 hours of accredited training to include tactical field care, care and cover under fire and tactical medical evacuation, as well as training with real-world instruments like ultrasound machines.
After pre-course work, two days in class in Kailua-Kona culminated 7,000 feet above sea level for two days at the Pōhakuloa Training Area, the Army’s premier Pacific training center in the volcanic mountains of the island.
Lt. Col. Emil Fernando, a 185th Medical Group aeromedical physician assistant, explained how important the recurring training is and the benefits of a more realistic environment.
Military members responded to treat conditions and wounds applied to post-mortem human models at the training facility.
He explained the benefits of training with cadavers.
Powe said that the terrain of Hawaii recreates the austere environment typical of Middle Eastern countries
Tech. Sgt. Travis Reich, a 185th ARW firefighter, explained how the course has benefited him.
Reich is a rancher and volunteer firefighter when not in uniform.
