    185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman and Master Sgt. Oscar SanchezAlvarez

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows medical and firefighter Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing training in advanced medical techniques in Hilo, Hawaii.

    They joined national guard members from 11 states for the Armed Forces Advanced Trauma Training course

    The 185th's Medical Group applied for the more unique training opportunity led by a civilian company.

    Provided by the Global Training Institute, the instructors taught skills to further develop and maintain currency in real-world conditions and situations.

    Retired Lt. Col Chris Powe, founder of GTI, commented on the necessity of this training for guard members.

    Students underwent 120 hours of accredited training to include tactical field care, care and cover under fire and tactical medical evacuation, as well as training with real-world instruments like ultrasound machines.

    After pre-course work, two days in class in Kailua-Kona culminated 7,000 feet above sea level for two days at the Pōhakuloa Training Area, the Army’s premier Pacific training center in the volcanic mountains of the island.

    Lt. Col. Emil Fernando, a 185th Medical Group aeromedical physician assistant, explained how important the recurring training is and the benefits of a more realistic environment.

    Military members responded to treat conditions and wounds applied to post-mortem human models at the training facility.

    He explained the benefits of training with cadavers.

    Powe said that the terrain of Hawaii recreates the austere environment typical of Middle Eastern countries

    Tech. Sgt. Travis Reich, a 185th ARW firefighter, explained how the course has benefited him.

    Reich is a rancher and volunteer firefighter when not in uniform.



    Lower thirds:



    Chris Powe

    Retired Lt. Col. And GTI Founder



    Lt. Col. Emil Fernando

    185th Medical Group aeromedical physician assistant



    Tech. Sgt. Travis Reich

    185th ARW firefighter

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973797
    VIRIN: 250808-Z-LJ570-1357
    Filename: DOD_111232245
    Length: 00:10:12
    Location: HILO, HAWAII, US

    185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii

