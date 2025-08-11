Medical and fire Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo at the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2025. The Airmen attended an advanced trauma training course by the Global Training Institute to train in their skills for recurring medical certifications. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 18:16
|Photo ID:
|9257805
|VIRIN:
|250808-Z-KI557-1085
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|18.1 MB
|Location:
|HILO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii
No keywords found.