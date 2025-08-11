185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical and fire Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo at the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2025. The Airmen attended an advanced trauma training course by the Global Training Institute to train in their skills for recurring medical certifications. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)