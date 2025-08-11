185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A scalpel and forceps lie on a cleaning pad during an advanced trauma training course by the Global Training Institute at the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2025. National guard members used these tools while training with postmortem human models, or cadavers, in a training environment. 250807-Z-KI557-1027 (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)