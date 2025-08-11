185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. National Guard members prepare to lift an occupied litter as part of advanced trauma training course at the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2025. Airmen practiced with a litter to practice their tactical evacuation skills. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)