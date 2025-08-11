Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii [Image 6 of 7]

    185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Amber Franco, 185th Medical Group medical administrative officer, right, examines a tube used in a postmortem human model as part of an advanced trauma training course by the Global Training Institute at the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2025. Cadavers were used to simulate realistic injuries and medical procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

