Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership

The 2025 Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course began Aug. 11 at the 459th Air Reserve Wing auditorium and continued in a conference room at The Club, Joint Base Andrews, bringing together commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and spouses from across the ANG to strengthen leadership skills for competition, crisis, and conflict.



Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, course director, welcomed attendees and outlined objectives for the week: lead at the O-6 level in garrison and deployed environments, command during competition, crisis, and conflict, lead and command ANG Total Force units, connect with communities, spouses and families, partner effectively with senior enlisted leaders, and champion the warfighter ethos.



Havener said he has asked each speaker to share lessons from their own leadership experience, frame them from the perspective of a commander in today’s operational environment, and offer practical guidance for overcoming current Department of Defense challenges.



Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, shared stories of heroism and emphasized the significance of current service, calling it “the most consequential time we will ever serve.”



Col. Timothy Martin, deputy commander of the ANG Readiness Center and commander of the 201st Mission Support Squadron, highlighted the importance of developing first-line supervisors, empowering Airmen to innovate, and knowing one’s “why.” He encouraged decisive leadership, stating that “an 80 percent solution today is better than a 100 percent solution that never comes.” Martin also shared public speaking guidelines for leaders and urged commanders to mentor Airmen to their potential.



Mr. David Andino-Aquino, director of protocol for the National Guard Bureau, provided an introduction to protocol, followed by a session with Col. Sonya Morrison, ANG Readiness Center inspector general.



Havener also met with spouses attending a parallel conference, later rejoining the commanders to stress the importance of the command team concept. “You will be a better commander when you are a command team with your spouse,” he said.



The day concluded with a joint session led by Ms. Leslie Janeros on the Five & Thrive initiative, bringing together commanders and spouses to discuss strengthening family readiness.



The first day set the foundation for a week of targeted discussions, practical leadership insights, and collaborative learning designed to prepare Air National Guard leaders for the challenges of competition, crisis, and conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2025 Date Posted: 08.12.2025 11:56 Story ID: 545412 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership, by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.