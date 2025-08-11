Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership

Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, answers a question from an attendee during the Commander Leadership Course in the nation’s capital region, Aug. 11, 2025. The course allows new group and wing commanders to engage directly with national-level leaders and gain insight into priorities that will shape their commands. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)
