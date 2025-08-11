Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Juli Pirak, wife of Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, speaks with attendees during the Commander Leadership Course spouses’ conference in the nation’s capital region, Aug. 11, 2025. Hosted by Brig. Gen. Troy Havener and his wife, Vicki Havener, the conference highlighted the importance of the command team concept and the role of spouses in supporting mission success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)