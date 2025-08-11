Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Andino-Aquino, director of protocol for the National Guard Bureau, delivers an introduction to protocol during the Commander Leadership Course at the Club on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 11, 2025. The event is part of a series of briefings aimed at preparing commanders for the unique responsibilities and challenges of leading at the group and wing levels. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)