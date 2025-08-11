Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership

Col. Sonya Morrison, inspector general at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, discusses the wing command echelon restructure with attendees of the Commander Leadership Course at the Club on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 11, 2025. Morrison addressed questions on inspections and compliance, helping commanders prepare for oversight responsibilities in their units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)
