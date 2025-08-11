Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leslie Janaros speaks about the Five & Thrive initiative during a joint commander and spouses session at the Commander Leadership Course in the nation’s capital region, Aug. 11, 2025. The initiative promotes programs and policies that strengthen military families, ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive alongside mission demands. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)