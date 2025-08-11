David Andino-Aquino, director of protocol for the National Guard Bureau, delivers an introduction to protocol during the Commander Leadership Course at the Club on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 11, 2025. The event is part of a series of briefings aimed at preparing commanders for the unique responsibilities and challenges of leading at the group and wing levels. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9252475
|VIRIN:
|250811-Z-WN050-1081
|Resolution:
|5059x3373
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership [Image 23 of 23], by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.