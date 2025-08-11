Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership [Image 22 of 23]

    Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Mrs. Juli Pirak, wife of Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, engages with attendees during the Commander Leadership Course spouses’ conference in the nation’s capital region, Aug. 11, 2025. The event encouraged collaboration and partnership between commanders and their spouses to enhance leadership readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 11:56
    Photo ID: 9252483
    VIRIN: 250811-Z-WN050-1151
    Resolution: 6574x4383
    Size: 16.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership [Image 23 of 23], by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander Leadership Course
    Leadership
    AIr National Guard
    Spouses

