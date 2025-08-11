Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course opens with focus on readiness and leadership

Mrs. Juli Pirak, wife of Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, engages with attendees during the Commander Leadership Course spouses’ conference in the nation’s capital region, Aug. 11, 2025. The event encouraged collaboration and partnership between commanders and their spouses to enhance leadership readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)
