Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks

PATTAYA, Thailand — Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, the Washington Air National Guard, and members of the Joint United States Military Advisory Group in Thailand gathered in Pattaya, Thailand, for the 12th annual Airman-to-Airman Talks May 13-15.



The purpose of an A2AT is to facilitate discussions between the U.S. and a country in the region to share best practices and build stronger relationships through collaboration and planning.



Eight working groups focused on areas such as exercises, future logistics frameworks, aerospace medicine, space domain, force development, information security and cyber defense, and air domain awareness. Airmen collaboratively identified engagement opportunities for the next 5 years that will enhance the joint ability to address evolving challenges.



Air Marshal Anurak Romnarak, Royal Thai Air Force Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Operations, welcomed participants to the session.



“This [Airman-to-Airman Talk] not only reflects our sustained engagement but also highlights our collective vision for a future where collaboration, readiness, and innovation define the way we will work together in the future,” Romnarak said.



PACAF deputy commander Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, who is serving in an exchange role from the Royal Australian Air Force, reiterated the relationships and framework established will enable coordinated, quick response in times of crisis.



“These dialogues are not symbolic gestures; they are the engine driving our interoperability and effectiveness in addressing the complex challenges of the Indo-Pacific. They represent a genuine, enduring friendship built on shared values, mutual respect, and a passion for airpower,” Newman said.



“Collaborative dialogues, such as this one, are instrumental in achieving significant progress in interoperability,” said Col. Carrie Wentzel, Washington Air National Guard head of delegation. “Enduring Partners 2025 will achieve new milestones, including bi-lateral defensive cyber ops in a remote range, a U.S. Combat Systems Officer operating in the back of an RTAF AT-6, and air refueling operations between a KC-46 and RTAF F-16s. These initiatives represent a deepening in our operational understanding and are a testament to the power of collaboration, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to regional security.”



The United States has had diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Thailand for more than 190 years. The National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002.



The event concluded with discussions of working group findings, signing of the minutes, and a plaque exchange.

