Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks

Royal Thai Air Force Flg. Off. Phichapa Areeprachap (left) speaks with United States Air Force Maj. Jessica Padoemthontaweekij prior to briefing the force development working group’s plans to the heads of delegation at Airman-to-Airman Talks in Pattaya, Thailand, May 15, 2025. Airman-to-Airman Talks facilitate discussions between the U.S. and Thailand to share best practices and build stronger relationships through collaboration and planning. (Courtesy photo by Royal Thai Air Force Flight Sergeant 1st Class Vichet Chuatrakul)