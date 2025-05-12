Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks

    PATTAYA, THAILAND

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kelly speaks with Royal Thai Air Force Airmen in an air domain awareness working group at an Airman-to-Airman Talks in Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2025. Airman-to-Airman Talks facilitate discussions between the U.S. and Thailand to share best practices and build stronger relationships through collaboration and planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Francine St Laurent)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 22:48
    Photo ID: 9037420
    VIRIN: 250513-F-MQ741-4036
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: PATTAYA, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Francine St Laurent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks
    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks
    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talk
    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks
    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks
    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks
    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks
    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks
    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks
    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download