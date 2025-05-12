Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kelly speaks with Royal Thai Air Force Airmen in an air domain awareness working group at an Airman-to-Airman Talks in Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2025. Airman-to-Airman Talks facilitate discussions between the U.S. and Thailand to share best practices and build stronger relationships through collaboration and planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Francine St Laurent)
