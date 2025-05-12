Royal Thai Air Force Gp. Capt. Thana Narinsorasak (right) and Wg. Cdr. Voravanee Tulyayon (left) speak during an aerospace medicine engagements working group at an Airman-to-Airman Talks in Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2025. Airman-to-Airman Talks facilitate discussions between the U.S. and Thailand to share best practices and build stronger relationships through collaboration and planning. (Courtesy photo by Royal Thai Air Force Flight Sergeant 1st Class Vichet Chuatrakul)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9037403
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-F3949-7054
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|580.73 KB
|Location:
|PATTAYA, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks
No keywords found.