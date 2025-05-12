Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks [Image 7 of 10]

    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks

    PATTAYA, THAILAND

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Washington Air National Guard

    Heads of delegation socialize at an icebreaker hosted by the Royal Thai Air Force as part of an Airman-to-Airman Talks in Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2025. Informal interactions and friendships Airmen build through these engagements are foundational to building mutual understanding and trust. (Courtesy photo by Royal Thai Air Force Flight Sergeant 1st Class Vichet Chuatrakul)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 22:49
    Photo ID: 9037419
    VIRIN: 250513-F-F3949-7267
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 541.5 KB
    Location: PATTAYA, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks

    PACAF
    Air National Guard
    Washington Air National Guard
    Royal Thai Air Force

