Heads of delegation socialize at an icebreaker hosted by the Royal Thai Air Force as part of an Airman-to-Airman Talks in Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2025. Informal interactions and friendships Airmen build through these engagements are foundational to building mutual understanding and trust. (Courtesy photo by Royal Thai Air Force Flight Sergeant 1st Class Vichet Chuatrakul)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9037419
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-F3949-7267
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|541.5 KB
|Location:
|PATTAYA, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks
No keywords found.