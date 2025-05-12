Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, the Washington Air National Guard, and members of the United States Military Advisory Group in Thailand pose for a group photo at the 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks in Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2025. Airman-to-Airman Talks facilitate discussions between the U.S. and Thailand to share best practices and build stronger relationships through collaboration and planning. (Courtesy photo by Royal Thai Air Force Flight Sergeant 1st Class Vichet Chuatrakul)