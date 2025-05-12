Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Air Force Wg. Cdr. Aurarin Unhalekhaka (right) and Flg. Off. Phichapa Areeprachap (left) speak during a force development working group at an Airman-to-Airman Talks in Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2025. Airman-to-Airman Talks facilitate discussions between the U.S. and Thailand to share best practices and build stronger relationships through collaboration and planning. (Courtesy photo by Royal Thai Air Force Flight Sergeant 1st Class Vichet Chuatrakul)