Shared values, partnership guide USAF and RTAF planning in 12th Airman-to-Airman Talks

The flags of the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States are displayed during Airman-to-Airman Talks in Pattaya, Thailand, May 15, 2025. Airman-to-Airman Talks facilitate discussions between the U.S. and Thailand to share best practices and build stronger relationships through collaboration and planning. (Courtesy photo by Royal Thai Air Force Flight Sergeant 1st Class Vichet Chuatrakul)