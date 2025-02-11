Securing Convictions: Exercise Cutlass Express Holds Partner Nation Legal Training

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Reisen | 250213-N-IA840-1445 VICTORIA, Seychelles (Feb. 13, 2025) – Cmdr. Griffin Farris,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Reisen | 250213-N-IA840-1445 VICTORIA, Seychelles (Feb. 13, 2025) – Cmdr. Griffin Farris, exercise legal training lead assigned to Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Central Command Judge Advocate General, answers questions during partner nation collaboration on possible legal responses to different scenarios as part of maritime rule of law training Feb. 13, 2025, at Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 (CE 25) in Victoria, Seychelles. CE 25 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elizabeth Reisen) see less | View Image Page

VICTORIA, Seychelles - More than half of the African economy relies on the safe and lawful use of the maritime domain, making maritime security essential to economic development and sustainment. In order to keep these waterways safe, it is important that not only law enforcement entities, but the legal advisors who are involved with the criminal convictions are integrated and trained to support maritime security operations.



Over the last 15 years, Cutlass Express has brought together East African partner nations for response training to illegal activities such as illicit human, arms, and drug trafficking; piracy and maritime crime; and Illegal, Unrestricted, and Unreported (IUU) fishing. These illegal activities endanger populations by negatively impacting local economies and international commerce far beyond the exclusive economic zones of each individual nation.



Last year, exercise training was expanded to include a maritime-focused rule of law course for the first time with the goal of strengthening law enforcement operations within a regional framework and increasing successful conviction rates for illicit sea-based activity.



Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 welcomed 21 legal advisors from 12 countries to at the Regional Coordination Operation Center in Victoria, Seychelles, Feb. 10-14, 2025, to discuss legal processes and examine possible scenarios that support visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) and other operational training happening in Mauritius and Tanzania during the exercise.



“I think it shows a successful endeavor that our partners want to come back and be a part of it,” said Cmdr. Griffin Farris, who is the lead planner for the rule of law course and a Navy Reserve judge advocate general (JAG) for U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Central Command. “The contributions they make are vital because they are experts in this region. We can facilitate the conversations on topics we are talking about, but to get their input and sharing with each other is a great outcome.”



An addition to this year’s training, the rule of law course was condensed from two weeks to one week so advisors could return to their countries, join their operators and be able to work through scenarios together as they play out in the exercise.



The rule of law course is open to anyone involved in the legal process, not just attorneys. Military members in law enforcement or other maritime roles were also invited to maximize their knowledge base and support what participants called the “legal finish.”



Mauritius Police Force and National Coast Guard Col. Vikraj Mangroo, commanding officer of the patrol vessel CGS Guardian, described the training and ability to collaborate with advisors from other countries as essential.



“This is the most important part because as a commanding officer in the Coast Guard, we are doing a wonderful job of enforcing the law but if we don’t do it correctly and we miss the legal finish part then I think the whole effort goes to waste,” said Mangroo about the importance of understanding international and domestic laws to ensure investigations and criminal captures are done correctly to maximize prosecution efforts.



When asked if he would encourage others to attend in the future, Mangroo enthusiastically stated that this course was a must for others in law enforcement to attend. “We need to have it in parallel with training–the interdictions–the operations that we are doing–the collaboration," said Mangroo.



According to Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Special Agent Byron Garcia, assigned to Transnational Crimes Middle East Office, around 40 percent of illegal drugs coming out of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan are destined for East Africa.



During the course, NCIS agents shared their experiences in drug interdiction operations within the region and asked for feedback from students about current trends within their countries. The agents involved in the training said the ability to share information is valuable in better understanding the region and how it supports their mission.



“Exercises like this strengthen relationships by enhancing our ability to operate together by sharing our knowledge and expertise,” said Garcia. “There are things we do well but there are also things we can learn from our partners and by learning from each other, we help each other grow and be better.”



Participants in this year’s iteration of Cutlass Express include Belgium, Comoros, Djibouti, France, Georgia, India, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Tanzania, Tunisia, and the United Kingdom.



U.S. Africa Command’s efforts to protect the maritime economy ensure continued, sustainable use of maritime resources and enable maritime trade. Cutlass Express 2025 is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.



Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.