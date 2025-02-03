Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 Legal Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VICTORIA, Seychelles (Feb. 10, 2025) – Major Gerald Wong-Pool, director of the National Information Sharing and Coordination Centre, speaks to legal advisors from 12 countries Feb. 10 as part of maritime legal training during Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 at the Regional Coordination Operations Center in Victoria, Seychelles. This exercise is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elizabeth Reisen)