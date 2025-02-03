Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 Legal Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 Legal Training

    SEYCHELLES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Reisen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    VICTORIA, Seychelles (Feb. 10, 2025) – Major Gerald Wong-Pool, director of the National Information Sharing and Coordination Centre, speaks to legal advisors from 12 countries Feb. 10 as part of maritime legal training during Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 at the Regional Coordination Operations Center in Victoria, Seychelles. This exercise is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elizabeth Reisen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 06:49
    Photo ID: 8863542
    VIRIN: 250210-N-IA840-1063
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: SC
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 Legal Training [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Elizabeth Reisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 Legal Training
    Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 Legal Training
    Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 Legal Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seychelles
    legal
    cutlassexpress
    Cutlass Express 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download