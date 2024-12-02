Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base

On Dec. 12, 2024, the 39th Air Base Wing marked the completion of the airfield overrun extension project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



The project doubles the length of the overruns from 500 to 1,000 feet, providing increased safety for aircraft during emergency take-offs or landings.



Improvements include 1,000 feet of load-bearing asphalt beyond the runway threshold and the installation of sequence flashing lights to permit the air traffic control tower operation of a 3-step lighting system.



The project also allows for the future installation of a textile barrier emergency aircraft arresting system to replace the existing E-5 anchor chain.



Construction began in September 2023 and was completed over 14 months at a cost of $2.3 million.



The project involved coordination between the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, Turkish Air Force Civil Engineer Squadron, 39th Operations Support Squadron, 39th Contracting Squadron, and the 39th Air Base Wing Safety Office.



The 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Escort Program ensured security and operational continuity during construction. Multiple squadrons across the base contributed personnel to support the effort.



“Complex projects such as this one are not successful with merely a select group of solo performers, it takes a dedicated symphony of world-class subject matter experts to plan, program, and execute a project of this magnitude,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Skipper, 39th Mission Support Group commander.



Incirlik Air Base, a Turkish installation hosted by the 10th Main Jet Base Command, supports NATO missions and strategic objectives in the region.

