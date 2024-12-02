Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rogerio Garcia, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron superintendent of installation management, narrates during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2024. The project doubles the length of the overruns from 500 to 1,000 feet, providing increased safety for aircraft during emergency take-offs or landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)