U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Stark, 39th Operations Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, dons a hardhat during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2024. Improvements include 1,000 feet of load-bearing asphalt beyond the runway threshold, sequence flashing lights, and a three-step lighting system, meeting NATO requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8795921
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-TO545-1075
|Resolution:
|5620x3747
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
