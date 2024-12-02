Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Stark, 39th Operations Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, dons a hardhat during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2024. Improvements include 1,000 feet of load-bearing asphalt beyond the runway threshold, sequence flashing lights, and a three-step lighting system, meeting NATO requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)