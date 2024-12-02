Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 39th Air Base Wing and the 10th Main Jet Base Command, cut a ribbon during a ceremony to mark the completion of the airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2024. Construction began in September 2023 and was completed over 14 months at a cost of $2.3 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)