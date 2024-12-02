Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Members of the 39th Air Base Wing and the 10th Main Jet Base Command, cut a ribbon during a ceremony to mark the completion of the airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2024. Construction began in September 2023 and was completed over 14 months at a cost of $2.3 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 02:39
    Photo ID: 8800348
    VIRIN: 241212-F-TO545-1107
    Resolution: 5382x3588
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base, by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base

