U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, prepare for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2024. Construction began in September 2023 and was completed over 14 months at a cost of $2.3 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|12.12.2024
|12.12.2024 07:44
|8795915
|241212-F-TO545-1032
|7001x4667
|7.97 MB
|INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
|4
|0
Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base
