Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base

39th Weapons System Security group leaders walk onto the flight line ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2024. The project doubles the length of the overruns from 500 to 1,000 feet, providing increased safety for aircraft during emergency take-offs or landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)