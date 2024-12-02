U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Skipper, 39th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base TurkTürkiyeiye, Dec. 12, 2024. Construction began in September 2023 and was completed over 14 months at a cost of $2.3 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8795919
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-TO545-1062
|Resolution:
|6394x4263
|Size:
|7.78 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base
No keywords found.