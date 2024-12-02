Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base [Image 5 of 6]

    Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK, ADANA, TURKEY

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Skipper, 39th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base TurkTürkiyeiye, Dec. 12, 2024. Construction began in September 2023 and was completed over 14 months at a cost of $2.3 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base

    runway
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    construction
    Turkiye

