Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Skipper, 39th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base TurkTürkiyeiye, Dec. 12, 2024. Construction began in September 2023 and was completed over 14 months at a cost of $2.3 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)