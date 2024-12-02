Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base [Image 3 of 6]

    Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK, ADANA, TURKEY

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, prepare for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the airfield overrun extension project at Incirlik Air Base Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2024. Improvements include 1,000 feet of load-bearing asphalt beyond the runway threshold, sequence flashing lights, and a three-step lighting system, meeting NATO requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    VIRIN: 241212-F-TO545-1039
    This work, Airfield overrun extension project completed at Incirlik Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    runway
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    construction
    Turkiye

