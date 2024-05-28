New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Col. Casey Crabill accepted command of the 8th Maintenance Group from Col. Bradley Altman during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30.



Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander presided over the ceremony, commending Altman for his service to the Airmen of the 8th MXG and welcoming Crabill to the Wolf Pack.



Upon assuming command, taking on the callsign ‘Phoenix’, Crabill spoke to the commanders and Airmen in the 8th MXG.



“Command is a privilege,” said Crabill. “I am honored to be a part of this team, and I look forward to working with everyone here.”



As the 8th MXG commander, Crabill will be responsible for daily flying and maintenance operations for 40 F-16 Fighting Falcons. He will direct the activities of 1,100 personnel, manage an annual budget of 2.4 million dollars, and develop and implement plans to meet the 8th FW’s operational taskings.