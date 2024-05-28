New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan

Col. Casey Crabill, 8th Maintenance Group incoming commander, renders his first salute to the Airmen of the 8th MXG during the 8th MXG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2024. As the new 8th MXG commander, Cabrill will be responsible for daily flying and maintenance operations for 40 F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

