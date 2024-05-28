Republic of Korea Air Force Lt. Col. Chu, Maeng-Chul, 38th Aviation Mechanics commander, presents Col. Bradley Altman, 8th Maintenance Group outgoing commander, with the ROKAF Letter of Appreciation during the 8th MXG change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Bradley Altman relinquished command of the 8th MXG to Col. Casey Crabill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 04:29 Photo ID: 8438873 VIRIN: 240530-F-SW533-1041 Resolution: 5764x4611 Size: 3.84 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.