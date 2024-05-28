Members assigned to the 8th Maintenance Group render a salute during the 8th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2024. Service members salute the flag during the playing of the National Anthem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 04:29 Photo ID: 8438876 VIRIN: 240530-F-CJ696-1083 Resolution: 5900x3319 Size: 12.89 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.