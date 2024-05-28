Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan [Image 6 of 9]

    New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Col. Matthew Gaetke, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, receives the 8th Maintenance Group guidon from Col. Bradley Altman, 8th MXG outgoing commander, during the 8th MXG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolizes relinquishing command from the outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    This work, New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    change of command
    8th Maintenance Group
    INDOPACOM
    8th MXG

