New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan

Col. Matthew Gaetke, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, receives the 8th Maintenance Group guidon from Col. Bradley Altman, 8th MXG outgoing commander, during the 8th MXG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolizes relinquishing command from the outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

