Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to attendees of the 8th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Bradley Altman relinquished command of the 8th MXG to Col. Casey Crabill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
This work, New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan
