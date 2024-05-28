New 8th Maintenance Group commander takes charge at Kunsan

Col. Casey Crabill, 8th Maintenance Group incoming commander, renders his first salute as commander during the 8th MXG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2024. The 8th MXG provides proper equipment and efficient maintenance on Kunsan’s F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

