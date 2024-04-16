Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps

Some people join the military to serve their country, make a difference, and earn educational benefits. For Maj. Pam Rusinko, however, the decision was deeply personal—it was about following in her father's footsteps and continuing a legacy of service.



"I am a daddy’s girl and always knew I wanted to go to West Point like him. I even branched engineers too," she said, reflecting on her journey.



Her father, retired Col. Paul Rusinko, served 11 years on active duty and an additional 19 years in the Missouri Army National Guard. His dedication and commitment left a profound impact on his daughter from an early age, shaping her aspirations and guiding her path forward.



"My dad is one of those guys that you respected,” Rusinko said with pride. “Not only because he’s good at his job, but he’s humble, a fantastic leader, and just an all-around good guy."



Growing up as a military child, Rusinko's experience was somewhat different from her peers. Unlike many Families who experienced frequent relocations, the Rusinko Family found stability near Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.



Rusinko's father's commitment to the Army National Guard allowed her to attend K-12 grades in the same location, providing a sense of continuity within the fluid nature of military life.



"I always felt like a bit of an outsider among my military kid friends," she said. "But they welcomed me into their fold, accustomed to change as they were."



Reflecting on her childhood, Rusinko fondly recalls the moments spent with her father. Despite the stability of her upbringing, her journey was not without its trials.



As her father fulfilled his duties, sometimes hours away from home, Rusinko and her brother, Chris, learned the art of resilience from their mother, Emma, who consistently held down the fort, especially during his time as a battalion commander. During this time, it was more than the normal that he was gone taking care of issues or at training events.



"The only real disruptions and transitions we had to deal with were when my dad’s unit location moved three hours away," she explained. "His home base was always the same, but it just meant that a couple of times he missed school functions or sporting events."



Despite the challenges, Rusinko's admiration for her father never wavered. His humility, leadership, and dedication to his country served as a guiding light for Pam and her brother.



“My parents always encouraged my brother and I to do what made us happy,” she said. “If that meant joining the military, then they were behind me 100% and my biggest cheerleaders.”



With her father as her inspiration, Rusinko pursued her dream of attending the U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, New York. Despite initially considering a different career path, Pam ultimately followed her heart, branching into the Engineer Corps.



“I thought I originally wanted to become a military police officer,” she explained. “But when it came down to it, I had such fond memories of being around my dad’s units and civilian job, so I changed my mind and branched engineers.”



From childhood to adulthood, Rusinko’s parents have been present for all her major milestones. One of her proudest memories came during her senior year of high school when her dad presented her with acceptance to USMA at an awards assembly, making her a second-generation cadet.



“In addition to my dad presenting me with my acceptance to West Point,” she said. “He pinned me with his Airborne wings after I graduated jump school and also commissioned me.”



Rusinko’s parents continue to be present for her as she navigates being a mother to her two young boys and a wife to her husband and USMA classmate, Maj J. Ian Minshew.

“Both being a military child and having a strong network of Family and friends has been my saving grace,” she explained.



As a parent, Rusinko draws upon her experiences as a military child and the example of her parents to guide her approach to parenting, instilling empathy, resilience, and a deep respect for others in her children.



“I try to be empathetic to the changes that are happening in the boys and realize that for little people it’s hard to express “big” feelings,” she said. “I just try to remind myself and the boys this is only a season in their lives. I am also trying to teach my older son that it’s ok to have feelings, but it’s also best to ask for help if you need it. I teach him to be tolerant of others and respect them as a person to get respect back.”

