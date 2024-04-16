Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 6 of 7]

    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Retired Col. Paul Rusinko spends time with his grandsons, Reid and Carson. Col. Rusinko is the father of Maj. Pam Rusinko, U.S. Army South Engineer Plans Officer, and her inspiration for serving in the military. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 00:03
    Photo ID: 8347002
    VIRIN: 240417-A-VM943-1903
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 7 of 7], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineer officer follows in her father&rsquo;s footsteps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    legacy
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    military child
    MOMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT