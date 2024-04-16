Retired Col. Paul Rusinko spends time with his grandsons, Reid and Carson. Col. Rusinko is the father of Maj. Pam Rusinko, U.S. Army South Engineer Plans Officer, and her inspiration for serving in the military. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 00:03 Photo ID: 8347002 VIRIN: 240417-A-VM943-1903 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.87 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 7 of 7], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.