    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 3 of 7]

    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Maj. Pam Rusinko poses for a photo with her husband and Family after her wedding ceremony. Rusinko is a second-generation U.S. Military Academy graduate and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officer who followed in her father's footsteps, choosing a career of service to their nation. (courtsey photo)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 00:03
    This work, Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 7 of 7], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    legacy
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    military child
    MOMC

