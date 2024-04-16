Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps

Maj. Pam Rusinko poses for a photo with her husband and Family after her wedding ceremony. Rusinko is a second-generation U.S. Military Academy graduate and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officer who followed in her father's footsteps, choosing a career of service to their nation. (courtsey photo)

