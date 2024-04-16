Maj J. Ian Minshew and Maj. Pam Rusinko pose for a photo after their joint promotion ceremony at the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., April 2019. Minshew and Rusinko were classmates at the U.S. Military Academy and share two children.
(courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 00:03
|Photo ID:
|8347001
|VIRIN:
|240417-A-VM943-8319
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|812.07 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 7 of 7], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT