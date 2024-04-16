Retired Col. Paul Rusinko walks his daughter, Maj. Pam Rusinko, down the aisle on her wedding day. Rusinko followed in her father's footsteps by graduating from the U.S. Military Academy and commissioning as an officer in the Engineer Corps.

(courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 00:03 Photo ID: 8347003 VIRIN: 240417-A-VM943-7389 Resolution: 406x606 Size: 76 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 7 of 7], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.