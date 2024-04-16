Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps

Capt. Paul Rusinko holds baby Pam Rusinko shortly after her birth at Weed Army Community Hospital. Maj. Pam Rusinko followed in her father's footsteps by graduating from the U.S. Military Academy and commissioning as an officer in the Engineer Corps. (courtesy photo)
|04.17.2024
|04.18.2024 00:03
