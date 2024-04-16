Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps

Maj. Pam Rusinko, center, is promoted by her uncle and Air Force veteran, Bobbie York, and her father, retired Col. Paul Rusinko, at the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., April 2019. Rusinko followed in her father's footsteps by graduating from the U.S. Military Academy and commissioning as an officer in the Engineer Corps.

