Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 4 of 7]

    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Maj. Pam Rusinko, center, is promoted by her uncle and Air Force veteran, Bobbie York, and her father, retired Col. Paul Rusinko, at the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., April 2019. Rusinko followed in her father's footsteps by graduating from the U.S. Military Academy and commissioning as an officer in the Engineer Corps.
    (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 00:03
    Photo ID: 8347000
    VIRIN: 240417-A-VM943-9927
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 859.65 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 7 of 7], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps
    Engineer officer follows in her father’s footsteps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineer officer follows in her father&rsquo;s footsteps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    legacy
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    military child
    MOMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT