Icy Battleground

WARREN, New Hampshire - In the middle of the snow-covered woods of New Hampshire, two platoons from Charlie Company (C CO), 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard were dropped off at opposite ends of the training area ready to begin their two day simulated combat cold weather training exercise on Glencliff Appalachian Trail in Warren, NH.



With no tents and two different missions, each platoon began their hike to their first point. C CO spent months planning how to conduct and execute their offensive and defensive movements against the opposition. The platoons were required to practice moving techniques, bounding drills, and meeting timelines over the course of the two days of field training. One platoon was tasked with defending a key piece of terrain while the other tried to overtake it, resulting in a firefight with training ammunition. This training helps the team evaluate their ability to either react to contact or conduct an attack.



Staff Sgt. Michael Avard, who acted as platoon leader for the first time during this training, said that his platoon's ability to adapt helped them be successful.



"As the intel was coming in, we were adjusting our plan and adapting to the environment while gaining ground on the enemy," said Avard. "It was rugged with the weight load and the snowpack, but the team was resilient,"



The company also wanted to test its ability to support itself logistically without radios or any means of communication in a remote location. This required a high level of coordination to meet timelines, individual soldier preparedness, balancing ammo distribution, maintaining situational awareness, and other tasks.



Leadership planned to test the unit's offensive capability of personnel and equipment in harsh conditions. The conclusion of the training will help refine tactical standard operating procedures to improve cold weather operations in the future. 1st Lt. Chris Carney, executive officer for Charlie Company, spoke of the importance of preparation for a training exercise of this magnitude.



"This training fully tested our unit's ability to be true cold weather experts. This was a test for the individual soldier and at every level of our team's ability to be fully functional in this environment," said Carney. "Moving soldiers, weapons, ammo, and supplies through the mountains, in the snow, while maintaining a level of concealment for the platoons is a massive undertaking. A lot of preparation went into this training at all levels."



While there is a larger mission at hand, there is also a training component for the individual soldiers that forces them to push their own boundaries and flex their personal resiliency. Each platoon had to cover many miles to reach their supply points while trying to anticipate the enemy. With snow coming up waist-deep in some spots, each platoon had to work together to make their way through the rugged terrain. The platoons dealt with freezing water supplies and heavy rucksacks. As temperatures fell below freezing, and with only a sleeping bag to protect them from the elements, the platoon's ability to care for each other became paramount.



Spc. Brandon Loura, an assistant anti-tank gunner, drank from the water source of a fellow infantryman after his own water froze due to the conditions.



"I had no drinkable water, so my teammates were sharing their resources," said Loura. "It was my first time doing cold weather training, and I learned that at a certain point, it becomes necessary to sustain each other. I learned a lot, and being exposed to that kind of environment gave me a good insight on what to expect for the future."



While it was grueling and cold, the training was very successful. Each platoon completed its objectives with minimal injuries and issues. Staff Sgt. Kyle Fales, a squad leader, spoke of the learning experience and the value of this kind of simulated combat training, but the teamwork remained at the forefront.



"This was a successful training for our squad, and everyone did extremely well, and everyone had a never-quit attitude," said Fales. "Everyone pushed through whatever was thrown at them despite the low temperature and rough terrain; we worked through the difficult stuff."

