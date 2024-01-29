Icy Battleground

Spc. Jonathan George, a member of the machine gun team, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard, asks a question during an operations brief during a simulated combat cold weather training exercise, January 18, 2024, on the Glencliff Appalachian Trail in Warren, NH.



The machine gun team recognizes how important of a role they play in gaining and maintaining fire superiority in combat missions like this. “The machine gun team plays an important role in the mission, we have to get the machine gun up first to gain and maintain the advantage in combat,” said George “Helping our newer team members learn how to carry their weapons and sustain moving with the extra weight load is our role in supporting the platoon in being successful.”

