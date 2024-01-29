Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Icy Battleground

    WARREN, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard, conduct offensive platoon situational training exercises to practice simulated combat scenarios in a cold and mountainous environment, January 17-19, 2024, on Glencliff Appalachian Trail in Warren, NH.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 17:02
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:11:54
    Location: WARREN, NH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Charlie Company
    Cold Weather Training
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard
    172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain)

