Icy Battleground

Spc. Anthony Cusson, a team leader with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard, directs his team to protect their base by creating interlocking sectors of fire during a simulated combat cold weather training exercise, January 18, 2024, on Glencliff Appalachian Trail in Warren, NH.



“The training environment is harsh but it gives us the ability to put our skills to the test to be successful in any conventional warfare environment,” said Cusson. “You have to learn to overcome challenges in cold weather like this while prioritizing the mission.”

