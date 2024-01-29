Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Icy Battleground [Image 2 of 7]

    Icy Battleground

    WARREN, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Anthony Cusson, a team leader with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard, directs his team to protect their base by creating interlocking sectors of fire during a simulated combat cold weather training exercise, January 18, 2024, on Glencliff Appalachian Trail in Warren, NH.

    “The training environment is harsh but it gives us the ability to put our skills to the test to be successful in any conventional warfare environment,” said Cusson. “You have to learn to overcome challenges in cold weather like this while prioritizing the mission.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 16:57
    Photo ID: 8224311
    VIRIN: 240118-Z-KB362-1001
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: WARREN, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Icy Battleground [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Icy Battleground
    Icy Battleground
    Icy Battleground
    Icy Battleground
    Icy Battleground
    Icy Battleground
    Icy Battleground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Charlie Company
    Cold Weather Training
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard
    172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT